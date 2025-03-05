Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.5% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 43.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Bank of America by 237.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

