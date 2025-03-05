Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.28. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

