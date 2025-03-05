Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $40.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

LAD traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

