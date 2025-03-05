Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.79 billion, a PE ratio of 152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.