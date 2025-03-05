Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 133 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 245,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 148,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,119,000 after acquiring an additional 83,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

