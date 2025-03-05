Keybank National Association OH Sells 21,672 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after buying an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

