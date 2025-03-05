Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Breedon Group Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 501 ($6.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.36) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

