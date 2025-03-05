Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $190.45. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $190.55, with a volume of 81,650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.