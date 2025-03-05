XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $21.45. XPeng shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 2,009,086 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

