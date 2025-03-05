Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 16638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.