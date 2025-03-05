Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 16638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

