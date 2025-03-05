Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Short Interest Update

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,188. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

