Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

