O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OIIIF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,116. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.