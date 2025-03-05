O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
OIIIF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,116. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
About O3 Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What is a support level?
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.