Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,600. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460.40. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.