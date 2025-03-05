Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 156,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

