Silver Coast Investments LLC Sells 171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Coast Investments LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

