Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,934. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

