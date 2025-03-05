Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $272.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $875.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,996 shares of company stock worth $118,467,387. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

