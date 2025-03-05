Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) Upgraded by Atrium Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Atrium Research upgraded shares of Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE APM traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.60. 8,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,076. Andean Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.

