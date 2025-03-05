Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 169,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

