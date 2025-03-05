Wedbush Boosts Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) Price Target to $14.00

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

STRW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,984. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $11,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

