Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.21-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

