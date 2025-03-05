Cypress Capital Group Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,620 shares of company stock worth $115,571,370 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $951.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

