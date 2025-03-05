Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

