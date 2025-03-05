Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,996 shares of company stock worth $118,467,387 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Tesla Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $272.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.24 billion, a PE ratio of 133.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

