Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
