Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

