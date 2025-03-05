O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,356.77 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,270.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,214.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

