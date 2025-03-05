Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Posts Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.86. Quartix Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 208 ($2.66).

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.