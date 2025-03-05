Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Posts Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.
Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.86. Quartix Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 208 ($2.66).
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
