Netcall (LON:NET) Releases Earnings Results

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Netcall had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Netcall Price Performance

Netcall stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.80 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £189.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall

In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £1,905,870 ($2,438,109.25). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £198,000 ($253,294.10). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Netcall

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

