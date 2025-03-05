iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

