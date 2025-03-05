Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Decreases By 15.4%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.4 %

EKSO opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

