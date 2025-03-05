Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. Diageo makes up approximately 2.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.