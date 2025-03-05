iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 332,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWD stock opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

