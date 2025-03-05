iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

