Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $328.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

