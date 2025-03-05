Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.