The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $308.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.