Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JREIF stock opened at $776.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,570.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,772.08. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

