Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JREIF stock opened at $776.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,570.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,772.08. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.