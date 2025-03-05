Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,935 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

