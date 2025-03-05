Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

NYSE XPRO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,113.34. This trade represents a 15.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. bought 18,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $205,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,971.59. This trade represents a 35.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter worth about $26,481,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,825 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,159,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.