Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 17,600 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.56.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.