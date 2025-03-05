Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $440.00 to $400.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $405.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $367.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $370.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $440.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Salesforce was given a new $405.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/17/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.

1/8/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

