Sims Limited (SMSMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Sims Stock Performance

Sims stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

