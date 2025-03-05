Sims Limited (SMSMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Sims Stock Performance
Sims stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Sims
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.