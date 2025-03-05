First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
FNFI stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. First Niles Financial has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
