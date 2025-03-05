Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

