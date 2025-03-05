Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

