Symphony Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGT stock opened at $578.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

