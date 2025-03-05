LVZ Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

