8,015 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIFFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.20% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

