NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIS. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth $6,357,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

